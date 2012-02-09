11 Theories About What Might Lie Under Antarctica's 'Alien' Lake Vostok

Photo: LDEO/Michael Studinger
Russian scientists seem to have won the race to drill through the surface of an Antarctic lake, despite protestations by the West on their non eco-friendly methods.But even though the West may protest, given how isolated the lake has been for millions of years, everyone from explorers and scientists, to NASA engineers and conspiracy theorists are speculating on what the Russian team will find in the sample of frozen water they will extract from the lake.
The theories run the gamut, from scientifically plausible to downright ridiculous, yet all of them claim to have proof of their validity. We bring you 11 of the most popular ones.
Scientists believe the lake could be a habitat for microbes adapted to living in total darkness. Since they would have developed in isolation from any other life form, they would be unique to other species on Earth.
(Source)
An extension of the 'new microbes' theory. Since no one has any real idea of what's down there, it's anybody's guess whether the organisms in the lake are friend or foe. Non-scientists believe drilling into the lake will unleash a new strain of bacteria that on the world that humans will not have the antibodies to deal with.
(Source)
Because sub-glacial lakes are 'extreme environments', if the samples taken from the lake contain life, it could prove the existence of life in the water on Mars, Saturn's moon Enceladus, and Jupiter's satellite Europa.
(Source)
While the presence of oil and other minerals in Antarctica has long been debated, some joke that maybe the liquid experts have mapped under the ice is oil, not water. 'A massive ocean of pure marker crude', to be precise.
(Source)
Another popular theory doing the rounds is that researchers may discover a secret Nazi base ('Neuschwabenland') from the 1930s. rumour has it that ships and U-boats carried over relics from the Third Reich, top-secret files, and eventually the remains of Hitler and Eva Braun (obviously, so that they could be cloned later).
Godwin's Law, anyone?
(Source)
Owing to the immense pressure of the ice over the lake, there could be tons of gases, including xenon, methane, and oxygen trapped underneath the surface, which could burst through as a result of the Russian drilling.
(Source)
According to one blogger, researchers and defence personnel alike were evacuated from the region because they had been accidentally exposed to radioactivity. The proof: the apparent sudden shortage of iodine tablets on the continent, which explorers take to protect themselves from the effects of nuclear energy.
(Source)
While there is more than one theory about where the final resting place of Plato's Atlantis is, Lake Vostok is a strong contender, with conspiracy theorists, novelists and university professors alike allegedly claiming that tectonic shifts caused Atlantis to 'relocate' to the South Pole.
(Source)
Perhaps inspired by John Carpenter's movie 'The Thing' (1982), the theory that this was a landing site for UFOs, and that aliens continue to live underneath the ice remains one of the most popular conspiracy theories about Antarctica in general and Lake Vostok in particular. Especially because of the presence of a magnetic anomaly under the lake.
(Source)
Of course, there had to be more than one alien-related theory. Conspiracy buffs have for years believed that the isolation of Antarctica is the perfect place to house the UFOs and alien artifacts the government allegedly has in its possession.
(Source)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.