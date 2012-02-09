11 Theories About What Might Lie Under Antarctica's 'Alien' Lake Vostok

Photo: LDEO/Michael Studinger

Russian scientists seem to have won the race to drill through the surface of an Antarctic lake, despite protestations by the West on their non eco-friendly methods.But even though the West may protest, given how isolated the lake has been for millions of years, everyone from explorers and scientists, to NASA engineers and conspiracy theorists are speculating on what the Russian team will find in the sample of frozen water they will extract from the lake.



The theories run the gamut, from scientifically plausible to downright ridiculous, yet all of them claim to have proof of their validity. We bring you 11 of the most popular ones.

