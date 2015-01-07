The First 'Ant-Man' Trailer Is Here

It’s finally here.

After teaser trailers and posters, the first “Ant-Man” trailer debuted Tuesday evening during Marvel’s “Agent Carter” 2-hour series premiere.

The summer movie features Paul Rudd as thief Scott Lang who eventually becomes the super-sized superhero. Michael Douglas plays his mentor, Hank Pym. Evangeline Lilly, and Corey Stoll also star.

“Ant-Man” is in theatres July 17, 2015, and will be the first follow-up to “The Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

We’ll have more on the trailer soon.

For now, check it out below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

If you’re not familiar with the “Ant-Man” series, here’s who’s who in the trailer.

We know Rudd is playing thief Scott Lang. It looks like he’s being released from prison in the teaser.

For some reason scientist Hank Pym (Douglas) has been keeping close tabs on him, and he reckons he’s not as big of a punk as he may make himself out to be.

Evangeline Lilly (“The Hobbit” series) plays Pym’s daughter, Hope Van Dyne.

“House of Cards” favourite Corey Stoll will play Darren Cross, the CEO of Cross Technological Enterprises, a rival company to Tony Stark’s Stark Industries.

Behold: the Ant-Man suit in all its glory!

Yep. There will be ants in this movie. Flying. Ants.

