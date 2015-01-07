The First 'Ant-Man' Trailer Is Here

Kirsten Acuna
Paul Rudd Ant Man highest resZade Rosenthal/Marvel

It’s finally here.

After teaser trailers and posters, the first “Ant-Man” trailer debuted Tuesday evening during Marvel’s “Agent Carter” 2-hour series premiere.

The summer movie features Paul Rudd as thief Scott Lang who eventually becomes the super-sized superhero. Michael Douglas plays his mentor, Hank Pym. Evangeline Lilly, and Corey Stoll also star.

“Ant-Man” is in theatres July 17, 2015, and will be the first follow-up to “The Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

We’ll have more on the trailer soon. 

For now, check it out below:

If you’re not familiar with the “Ant-Man” series, here’s who’s who in the trailer.

We know Rudd is playing thief Scott Lang. It looks like he’s being released from prison in the teaser.

Paul rudd ant manMarvel
Paul rudd supposed bad arse ant manMarvel

For some reason scientist Hank Pym (Douglas) has been keeping close tabs on him, and he reckons he’s not as big of a punk as he may make himself out to be.

Michael douglas ant manMarvel

Evangeline Lilly (“The Hobbit” series) plays Pym’s daughter, Hope Van Dyne. 

Evangeline lilly ant manMarvel

“House of Cards” favourite Corey Stoll will play Darren Cross, the CEO of Cross Technological Enterprises, a rival company to Tony Stark’s Stark Industries.

Corey stoll ant manMarvel

Behold: the Ant-Man suit in all its glory!

Ant man suitMarvel
Ant man costumeMarvel

Yep. There will be ants in this movie. Flying. Ants.

Flying ants ant manMarvel

