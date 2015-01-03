Marvel Releases A Literally Ant-Sized Teaser Trailer For 'Ant-Man'

Marvel has released what they’re calling an “ant-sized” teaser for “Ant-Man,” and boy they aren’t kidding.

The teaser is small enough to see if you can shrink to the size of an insect, like the movie’s hero.

Marvel You have to have some spectacular vision to make out what’s in the ‘Ant-Man’ teaser.

An official, “human-sized” teaser will be released during the two-hour premiere of “Agent Carter,” which airs at 8 p.m. on Mon., Jan. 6 on ABC.

“Ant-Man” stars Paul Rudd as the titular superhero and Corey Stoll as the villain, Darren Cross/Yellowjacket. Michael Douglas and Evangeline Lilly also co-star.

The movie hits theatres on July 17, 2015.

You can check out the tiny teaser below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

