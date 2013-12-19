Paul Rudd Cast As Lead In 'Ant-Man'

Marvel has found its Ant-Man!

After plenty of rumours, The Wrap” reports “Anchorman” actor Paul Rudd will play scientist Henry “Hank” Pym in Marvel and Disney’s future release.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt was also in talks for the role but just announced his involvement in another superhero flick — DC’s “Sandman.”

If you’re not familiar with the character, Ant-Man is one of Pym’s alter-ego superheroes with the ability to shift between human and microscopic size.

In the comics, he also goes by other aliases including Goliath — who can make himself ginormous.

Edgar Wright (“The World’s End”) will be direct the film.

“Ant-Man” is set for release July 31, 2015.

The film will be the first release after Marvel’s big “Avengers” sequel May, 2015.

