Ant Group's record $34.5 billion IPO suspended in Shanghai and Hong Kong a day after Jack Ma met with China regulators

Ant Group’s IPO has been suspended in Shanghai and Hong Kong a day after Jack Ma and top executives were questioned by China regulators.

The meeting and changes in the regulatory technology environment have disqualified Ant Group from listing on the exchange, according to a filing by the Shanghai stock exchange.

Alibaba shares plunged 8% in pre-market trading.

Four departments jointly interviewed Ant Group’s top executives on Monday. No further details were provided on the matter.

The supervisory interviews and changes in financial technology regulatory environment might cause Ant to fall short of the listing requirement regarding information disclosure, the Shanghai stock exchange said in a statement.

“This major event may cause your company to fail to meet the issuance and listing conditions or information disclosure requirements,” the statement said.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange also said on Tuesday that it would suspend Ant’s H share listing. “Further details relating to the suspension of the H Share listing and the refund of the application monies will be made as soon as possible,” HKEX said.

Ant was planning on a dual listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong on November 5.

Shares in parent group Alibaba plunged 8% in pre-market trading.

