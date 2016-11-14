Ant and Dec just signed a new three-year deal with ITV

ITV Ant and Dec on ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, better known as Ant and Dec, have signed a new exclusive three-year deal with ITV taking their relationship with the broadcaster to more than 20 years.

In a press release, ITV said the presenters will continue to host ITV favourites “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!,” “Saturday Night Takeaway,” and “Britain’s Got Talent.”

“We are absolutely delighted to be extending our relationship with ITV, to continue on the three shows we love as well as exploring further opportunities both in front of and behind the camera. This deal will take us past the 20-year mark with ITV and we couldn’t be happier,” the duo said.

Ant and Dec are two of the biggest stars on British television. They first joined ITV in 1998, but said they were considering their options last year, hinting that they migh be interested in joining Amazon Prime Vidoe or Netflix. But the new ITV deal ties them down until 2019 and means they can only present shows for the commercial broadcaster.

More follows.

