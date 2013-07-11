13 Brain-Melting Questions Companies That Ask During Interviews

The Chicago area business services firm asked this of an applicant for an operations associate position in March 2013.

This question is a more difficult variation on the classic 'balance problem.' The procedure depends on whether you have a normal coin for reference.

One user from maths forum.org offers his solution:

'So all we have to do is to distribute the 12 coins over the scales of

the three measurements in such a way that no coin participates in the

three measurements in the same way (or mirrored) as any other coin.

The distribution below is one of many possible distributions that

fulfils this requirement:

1, 2, 7, 10 against 3, 4, 6, 9

1, 3, 8, 11 against 2, 5, 6, 7

2, 3, 9, 12 against 1, 4, 5, 8

If the measurements result unequally, then it can be seen from this

distribution that coin 8 is lighter than the other coins. No other

coin can explain the unequal outcome.'