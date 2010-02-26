So, you’ve heard of Steve Jobs, Eric Schmidt and Mark Zuckerberg — and you think that makes you an insider?

Puh-lease.

That’s the easy stuff.

Here’s a harder one: Who’s the woman on the right?

We’ll even give you a hint: She’s married to an ex-Googler running a very hot startup, and she designed that startup’s office.

Stumped?

Find out the answer to that one and more here:

Answers to 15 Questions that prove you don’t know squat about Silicon Valley >



[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”it-feels-like-there-are-75-downtowns-between-san-francisco-to-san-jose-which-one-is-this-1″

title=”It feels like there are 75 “downtowns” between San Francisco to San Jose. Which one is this?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7ac61c0000000000d51adf/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”answer-say-hello-to-downtown-mountain-view-where-the-parking-is-plentiful-2″

title=”ANSWER: Say hello to downtown Mountain View, where the parking is plentiful.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7ad1550000000000255f67/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”this-puppy-a-shiba-inu-of-course-is-drawn-on-a-bright-orange-couch-why-and-where-3″

title=”This puppy, a Shiba Inu of course, is drawn on a bright orange couch. Why? And Where?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7ac61c0000000000735f06/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”answer-that-little-guy-is-drawn-onto-a-bright-orange-couch-at-ustreamtv-which-was-saved-by-the-hugely-popular-puppy-cam-4″

title=”Answer: That little guy is drawn onto a bright orange couch at Ustream.tv, which was saved by the hugely popular puppy cam”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/e6b9b914b41a27491e724000/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”where-does-this-staircase-go-5″

title=”Where does this staircase go?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b587e420000000000f8160b/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”answer-to-the-top-of-live-streaming-site-justintvs-wild-office-in-san-francisco-6″

title=”ANSWER: To the top of live-streaming site Justin.tv’s wild office in San Francisco”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b587cb900000000002b8432/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”you-wouldnt-figure-this-building-houses-a-tech-startup-but-it-does-can-you-name-the-startups-founder-7″

title=”You wouldn’t figure this building houses a tech startup, but it does. Can you name the startup’s founder?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7ac61d00000000004f8d87/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”answer-thats-brian-sugar-in-the-mirror-he-and-his-wife-lisa-founded-sugar-inc-a-blog-network-for-women-8″

title=”ANSWER: That’s Brian Sugar in the mirror. He and his wife, Lisa, founded Sugar Inc, a blog network for women”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b63265c0000000000f59d47/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”this-startup-was-named-after-a-dog-so-it-makes-sense-that-so-many-employees-have-pets-of-their-own-which-startup-do-they-work-for-9″

title=”This startup was named after a dog, so it makes sense that so many employees have pets of their own. Which startup do they work for?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7ac61d0000000000c4e429/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”answer-they-work-for-zynga-which-is-named-after-founder-mark-pincuss-beloved-now-sadly-departed-dog-pictured-here-10″

title=”ANSWER: They work for Zynga, which is named after founder Mark Pincus’s beloved (now sadly departed) dog, pictured here”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/2e37544b1a0b314a1c610c00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”this-desk-belongs-to-a-famous-and-very-successful-startup-ceo-who-has-also-been-known-to-throw-a-sheep-or-two-who-is-he-11″

title=”This desk belongs to a famous and very successful startup CEO who has also been known to throw a sheep or two. Who is he?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7ac61e0000000000c2f92a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”answer-look-out-paypal-cofounder-max-levchin-will-so-totally-pelt-you-with-a-fuzzy-mammal-12″

title=”ANSWER: Look out, PayPal cofounder Max Levchin will so totally pelt you with a fuzzy mammal!”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/83b9b914aa6ba84951c1fa00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”this-magnet-is-for-sale-in-yahoos-gift-shop-what-does-wfh-mean-13″

title=”This magnet is for sale in Yahoo’s gift shop. What does “WFH” mean?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7ac61f00000000006e65c5/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”answer-wfh–work-from-home-in-yahoo-parlance-now-you-know-14″

title=”ANSWER: WFH = Work From Home in Yahoo parlance. Now you know!”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b5f13310000000000ea6863/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”employees-at-this-huge-web-company-sweat-plenty-at-this-company-gym-but-what-color-do-they-bleed-15″

title=”Employees at this huge Web company sweat plenty at this company gym. But what colour do they bleed?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7ac61f0000000000fc0c8f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”answer-yahoos-bleed-and-yeah-probably-sweat-purple-16″

title=”ANSWER: Yahoos bleed — and yeah, probably sweat — purple”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b58e9dc000000000014a5a8/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”valley-startups-all-have-clever-themes-for-their-meeting-room-names-which-startup-uses-board-games-17″

title=”Valley startups all have clever themes for their meeting room names. Which startup uses board games?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7ac6200000000000157778/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”answer-welcome-to-the-worlds-largest-professional-networker-linkedin-18″

title=”ANSWER: Welcome to the world’s largest professional networker, LinkedIn”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7c4b3c00000000007eadc1/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”this-guy-used-to-work-for-the-gap-where-did-he-work-next-19″

title=”This guy used to work for the Gap. Where did he work next?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7ac62000000000004c6c17/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”answer-facebooks-current-global-comms-boss-elliot-schrage-headed-up-googles-pr-team-after-leaving-his-job-as-gap-general-counsel-20″

title=”ANSWER: Facebook’s current global comms boss, Elliot Schrage, headed up Google’s PR team after leaving his job as Gap general counsel”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/477a6c79877df8495e46d700/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”this-lego-model-is-located-at-a-startup-that-famously-took-a-huge-investment-from-the-evil-empire-how-many-monthly-active-users-does-this-startup-now-claim-21″

title=”This Lego model is located at a startup that famously took a huge investment from the “Evil Empire.” How many monthly active users does this startup now claim?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7ac62000000000009e47b0/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”answer-facebook-which-took-240-million-from-microsoft-in-2007-now-has-400-million-monthly-active-users-22″

title=”ANSWER: Facebook, which took $240 million from Microsoft in 2007, now has 400 million monthly active users”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b437f78000000000000dc2e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-food-in-this-cafeteria-is-made-by-a-guy-who-used-to-work-at-google-what-is-his-name-23″

title=”The food in this cafeteria is made by a guy who used to work at Google. What is his name?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7ac6210000000000c2a3f7/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”answer-meet-josef-desimone-just-one-of-many-ex-googlers-at-facebook-24″

title=”ANSWER: Meet Josef Desimone, just one of many ex-Googlers at Facebook”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b867d277f8b9a2a71300000/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”if-you-work-in-the-valley-but-live-in-san-francisco-chances-are-you-take-a-shuttle-like-this-to-work-where-is-this-van-picking-people-up-25″

title=”If you work in the Valley but live in San Francisco, chances are you take a shuttle like this to work. Where is this van picking people up?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7ac62000000000000a841c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”answer-about-200-yards-from-where-this-woman-yahoo-ceo-carol-bartz-works-26″

title=”ANSWER: About 200 yards from where this woman, Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz, works”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b50caa30000000000fdd747/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”this-founder-morphed-from-web-reality-tv-star-to-startup-founder-whats-his-name-27″

title=”This founder morphed from Web reality TV star to startup founder. What’s his name?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7ac61c0000000000b8255a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”answer-meet-justin-kan-who-started-justintv-as-web-tv-reality-show-starring-himself-and-filmed-by-himself-28″

title=”ANSWER: Meet Justin Kan, who started Justin.TV as Web TV reality show starring himself (and filmed by himself)”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b867dce7f8b9a1d71080100/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”this-startups-office-was-designed-by-the-spouse-of-a-cofounder-whats-her-name-29″

title=”This startup’s office was designed by the spouse of a cofounder. What’s her name?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7ac6210000000000d2e7bc/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”sara-morishige-williams-is-married-to-twitter-ceo-ev-williams-she-says-her-middle-and-maiden-name-rolls-off-the-tongue-like-butter-from-pancakes-fresh-off-the-griddle-30″

title=”Sara Morishige Williams is married to Twitter CEO Ev Williams. She says her middle, and maiden name, “rolls off the tongue like butter from pancakes fresh off the griddle.””

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b867e0f7f8b9aba4bd20000/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”want-to-join-the-fun-heres-a-few-startups-weve-toured-31″

title=”Want to join the fun? Here’s a few startups we’ve toured…”

content=”Slide Tries Business Model Number Five

What’s It Like Working For LinkedIn?

An Army Of 28-Year-Old Women Unleashes Hell On Condé Nast

Welcome To Justin.TV’s Treehouse Office In The Middle Of San Francisco

Get Your Groove On At $250 Million Groupon

Check-In With New York’s Hot New Startup Threesome

What Is It Like Working At Facebook?“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b587e8300000000005b3730/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.