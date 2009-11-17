Answers To 15 More Google Interview Questions That Will Make You Feel Stupid

Your friend makes you a wager that for every person you find that has the same birthday as you, you get $1; for every person he finds that does not have the same birthday as you, he gets $2. would you accept the wager?

Answer: Ignoring seasonal upticks in births, there's about 1/365 probability that any other person has the same birthday as you and 364/365 chance that any other random person does not. Do not take this bet.

