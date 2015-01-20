How To Respond To 8 Illegal Interview Questions

While you may end up being asked the standard “What is your weakness?” question at a job interview, a sneaky employer may try to slip in some questions that are illegal to ask to gain some possibly sensitive information.
Produced by Justin Gmoser. Originally published in November 2013.
