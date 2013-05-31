ANSWERS: Million-Dollar Masterpiece Or Child's Art Project?

Here’s a little information about the answers to our quiz: Million-Dollar Masterpiece Or Child’s Art Project?



1. Jean-Michel Basquiat’s “Ribs Ribs” sold for $5.16 million at a Christie’s auction in May 2013.

2. We found this piece of art on Flickr.

3. Jackson Pollock’s “No. 5, 1948” sold for a record $140 million at Sotheby’s in 2006.

4. The Museum of Modern Art acquired “Strut” by Joe Bradley several years ago; it’s currently on display in the contemporary gallery.

5. We found this work on Flickr.

6. Willem de Kooning’s “Untitled (Woman)” sold for $1.02 million at a Christie’s auction in May 2013.

7. Cy Twombly’s “Untitled (Gaeta)” sold for $6.4 million at Christie’s in May 2013.

8. Kazimir Malevich was a famous Suprematist school artist known for his solid canvases.

9. The first is by a child; the second is a Claes Oldenberg work that sold for $267,000 at Christie’s in May 2013; the third is a Clyfford Still work that went for $20.9 million at Sotheby’s in May 2013.

10: This napkin is also from Flickr.

