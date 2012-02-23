ANSWERS: 10 Wall Street Interview Questions That Will Make You Feel Like A Fool

And he gave us an equally long answer:

The answer is actually b, despite the unintuitive answer for anybody who doesn't understand conditional probability. The key is that the bullets are placed in adjacent chambers. Because this is a relatively tractable problem, we can illustrate this with a stylised diagram. Suppose 'B' stands for a bullet and '_' stands for an empty chamber, these are the following possible configurations for the revolver (without loss of generality, assume that the first trigger pull comes from the first chamber):

B B _ _ _ _

_ B B _ _ _

_ _ B B _ _

_ _ _ B B _

_ _ _ _ B B

B _ _ _ _ B

Given that he didn't die, cases 1 and 6 are ruled out, so the remaining cases are 2 through 5. If we do not spin, the revolver advances to the next chamber, and case 2 is the only one where you would face certain death. Hence your survival rate is 75% if you choose not to spin.

If you choose to spin, you instantly reset the probability of dying back to 2/6, implying a survival rate of 66.67%. Choosing not to spin is clearly the smarter move.

If we extend this problem to n bullets across k chambers with different adjacency patterns, the problem becomes a lot harder and requires more detailed knowledge about combinatorics. This particular simplified version is not very difficult by itself, but it's a clever little puzzle that can quickly screen out over half of the applicants for a Sales and Trading internship if they do not understand basic probability/combinatorics.

Source: Investment management analyst