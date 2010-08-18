Is Deutsche Bank's "Personality Disorder" Just An Excuse To Cheat Anshu Jain Out Of A Promotion?

Deutsche Bank’s Anshu Jain probably deserves to be the bank’s next CEO. But according to Bloomberg, people are now saying that the bank is having a “personality” crisis and Jain’s “personality” might not fix the problem.

To be fair, there are a lot of things going against Jain. He was born in India, and he doesn’t speak German.

Wait that’s not a lot of things. And one is fixable. This is really unfair to Jain.

Not only did he help to more than double debt sales and trading revenue from 2000 to 2009, he helped steer the investment bank from a record loss in 2008 to profit the next year, and helped make the firm a fixed-income dynamo.

He even topped a list of the 100 most influential guys in finance, ahead of his boss and Deutsche CEO, Josef Ackermann.

Considering Jain’s 15-year tenure at the bank and his investment prowess and the fact that apparently investors love him and the fact that Deutsche needs a new CEO asap, the Investment Bank chief seems like the perfect candidate for the job.

On the other hand, Deutsche is the German bank: not just the country’s fiscal pride and joy, and a major German lender, but a poltical entity, that has a “unique position and stands more in the public limelight than any other” and is “an adviser to the government and industry.” Cue: German-speaking, Euroepean CEO: Hugo Banziger (Chief Risk Officer) or Stefan Krause (CFO)?

So when a German money manager, Lutz Roehmeyer of Landesbank Berlin Investment, tells Bloomberg that Deutsche Bank has a “split personality” right now and Jain might not be the one to fix it, his argument is unfair.

“Based on performance, Jain is the crown prince.”

“But Deutsche Bank has a split personality — a global investment bank being run out of London and a German lender with a very political role. Any successor’s key challenge will be bridging these two worlds.”

That’s a ridiculous, disproven excuse.

The bank is a global powerhouse, with its investment bank headquartered in London, two-thirds of its headcount working outside Germany, over half of its shareholders living outside the country too, English as its official language, and the share of German-derived revenue now at only 25 per cent. Cue: CEO Jain.

Those watching closely think Jain is Deutsche’s best choice. Our advice: get the hell out of that place or make damn sure you’re making more than whoever they end up naming CEO.

Read the full story about the “personality disorder” at Bloomberg >>>

