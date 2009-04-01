Another Yahoo Leaves – Not For Microsoft!

Venkat Panchapakesan, Yahoo’s (YHOO) EVP of its Audience Technology Group and an 11-year veteran of the company, is the latest Yahoo to leave, AllThingsD reports. Venkat will returning to India, long a plan of his.



At least he’s not going to Microsoft (MSFT).

More and more Yahoos have been jumping ship lately — and lots of them are ending up at Microsoft. Yesterday Yahoo VP Dayne Sampson quit to take a job at Redmond.

