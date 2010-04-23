Another Yahoo Jumps Ship: Bill Wise Is Out

Bill Wise SVP Ad Platforms

Yahoo has lost another top employee. Bill Wise, VP at Yahoo in charge of advertising platforms, has left the company, paidContent reports.Bill was president of Right Media, which Yahoo acquired in 2007. Bill was one of the people we thought could take on the job of top Yahoo sales boss, which was vacated when Joanne Bradford left Yahoo for Demand Media.



A Yahoo spokeswoman tells paidContent he left to “pursue the next phase of his career.”

Ramsey McGrory, another Right Media employee, will fill his position.

