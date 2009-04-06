Another Yahoo Exec Poached: Kevin Krim To Bloomberg

The latest Yahoo (YHOO) out of the revolving door: Kevin Krim, vice president of product and strategy for Yahoo HotJobs and Yahoo Small Business, who is heading to Bloomberg. There, he’ll try to build Bloomberg.com into a consumer-friendly site from its current mess of orange links. That means he’ll be competing with Yahoo Finance, one of the company’s bright spots.

A reader, who claims to be a Yahoo employee, says Kevin is a “star” and that this is a big loss to Yahoo.

He was about to get a big new job at yahoo running a bunch of the high profile products like finance and news. Now bloomberg gets him to lead their attack on yahoo finance and we get stuck without any leader who has an attention span or execution bone in their bodies. Kevin was a star…one of the top product people at yahoo…he’s real sharp, visionary and tough and honest. He’s done a ton growing the products he had and yet yahoo bigwigs didn’t spend 3 minutes listening to him, and he leaves because bloomberg gets it and is making its push a big deal, hiring huge guys like Andy Lacke and Norman Pearlstein and rising stars like Kevin.

Did you read the vanity fair thing about bloomberg? They are smart and have money and are hiring great people. They get it and they’re going after one of yahoos best businesses. Why does yahoo let everyone eat their lunch.

No one in the “D block” (what they call Building D in sunnyvale where the C level execs sit) gets that leaders like kevin are what makes yahoo tick. It doesnt matter if they shuffle the executive deck chairs again (another cmo? cto? ciao? whatever), but these guys running products are who the troops listen to and follow into battle and are loyal to. It can’t be good for hotjobs sale price when monster or dice find out kevin and probably his best people are leaving.

Update: A source familiar with the situation says that contrary to this disgruntled employee’s take, Krim was not “about to get a big new job at yahoo running a bunch of the high profile products.”

Separately, a person claiming to be former Yahoo exec Scott Moore has jumped into the conversation in the comments.

“As a former Yahoo who was over Yahoo Finance and the rest of the media properties, I no longer have a dog in the fight (well, I now compete with it too from MSN) but this person’s opinion that one guy who worked at HotJobs (not exactly the brightest star in the Yahoo firmament) is going to enable Bloomberg to “eat their lunch” is idiotic. Yahoo Finance is a juggernaut and the truth of the matter is that it (Y! Finance) has largely eaten Bloomberg and Reuters’ lunch over the past 12 years. I don’t know Kevin so this is no reflection on him at all. But you don’t dislodge the incumbent leader in a category as important and complex as Finance just by hiring one smart person to compete with them.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.