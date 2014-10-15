Another Win For The Mediterranean Diet

David Silverman/Getty Images

A Mediterranean diet supplemented with extra-virgin olive oil or nuts may help reverse many of the ills of a modern lifestyle.

About one in four people have what’s called metabolic syndrome.

This is when three or more factors — such as large waist circumference, high blood pressure, low HDL-cholesterol, high levels of triglycerides and high blood sugar — increase the risk of diabetes, heart disease and death.

Now a a clinical trial, based on a large sample size in Europe, published in CMAJ (the Canadian Medical Association Journal) indicates that metabolic syndrome may be reversed using a Mediterranean diet.

The Spanish researchers say both a Mediterranean diet and a low-fat diet are associated with a significant rate of reversion of metabolic syndrome

A Mediterranean diet is based on dietary patterns in southern Europe and includes olive oil, cereals, fruit, vegetables, fish, small amounts of dairy, some wine and small amounts of grilled meat.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.