Another Victim of AOL (TWX) Cuts: Virginia Music Fest

Samantha Bartram of Leesburg Today relays another AOL cost-cut casualty:

“In another stunning blow to our community [AOL has] decided to pull their substantial contribution of more than $80,000 each year, over the past four years, to a local summer concert series. The series is the only truly local venue where people can see nationally known acts. They gave organisers less than 30 days notice of their decision, leaving them scrambling to find funding for down-payments on artist contracts for the series. Naturally, AOL failed to comment save for a dry statement heavy with corporate-ese.”

Samantha’s full article is here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.