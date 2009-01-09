Another Useless iPhone App From Microsoft: 'Tag' (MSFT)

First, Microsoft (MSFT) brought the ‘Seadragon’ app to Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone, a cool but utterly pointless showpiece for new photo-zoom technology. But Microsoft iPhone development isn’t stopping there: The company has released ‘Microsoft Tag‘ for the device, enabling iPhone support for the “mobile tagging” concept.



The basic idea behind “mobile tagging” is for marketers to add bar codes to their print advertisements — when a potential customer snaps a picture of the code on a tag-enabled cell phone, a website launches in their mobile browser.

This video shows the concept in action:



We’re a bit sceptical on tagging: We’ve never seen a mobile tag, not sure if we’d be bothered to use one if we did, and think typing in a URL or web search is a pretty good way to find content on our mobile devices.

But it’s good to see Microsoft is committing to iPhone development. If Microsoft wants to be a player in mobile, it needs to play on every platform, not just Windows Mobile. So far, it looks like that’s the plan.

Now where’s Word and Excel for the iPhone?

