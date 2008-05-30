Another Useless Facebook App: Live Nation's Ticket Service (LYV)

Live Nation’s new Facebook application is supposed to have an honest-to-goodness purpose: It’s supposed to help people quickly find tickets to concerts. But we think this one’s going to be as practical as Facebook’s other apps, which let you poke your pals, toss sheep and play a knock-off version of Scrabble.



Why? Because it’s a pain in the arse to use. The app makes users sign up for the My Live Nation search engine, including clicking on an e-mailed link to verify that you’ve registered. Then you have to manually enter every artist and venue for which you’d like to receive concert information. There’s a link to upload the artists in your iTunes library, but the app won’t automatically synch up with the artists listed in the “favourite Music” section of your Facebook profile. Why Live Nation didn’t include this capability when iLike already does is beyond us.

Once you get all of your artists uploaded, the application will show you who’s playing where and includes a link to buy tickets. What’s that? You’ve already lost interest? Us too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.