Another Twin Toilet Stall Discovered At Sochi

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Twin Toilets, No. 2.

Side-by-side toilets in a men’s bathroom caused a social media sensation last month when they were discovered at the biathlon venue for the Sochi Olympics, swiftly becoming a national joke in Russia.

Now, another privy without privacy has been found – right under the noses of the media.

The Associated Press found the toilets built for two in a lavatory for female staff and volunteers conducting security checks of journalists at the new Main Media Center.

The Sochi organising committee initially denied knowledge of the second twin toilet, and later refused to comment. That leaves unknown whether the loo-loo was built by design or resulted from an error during the plumbing process.

Unlike the biathlon center, which had only one toilet paper dispenser, the facilities at the media center have separate rolls for each user.

