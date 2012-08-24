Another Top Groupon Sales Executive Is Leaving

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The head of Groupon’s national sales, Lee Brown, is leaving the company.Reuters first broke the news last night after obtaining an internal memo and Groupon has since confirmed Brown’s departure.



The memo was written by Groupon’s head of operations, Kal Raman.

Raj Ruparell, head of Groupon Goods, will be taking over Brown’s position.

Brown joined Groupon in 2010 from Yahoo and formed Groupon’s first national sales division. The memo did not say where Brown is headed next, but AllThingsD says his leaving may be Raman’s doing. Raman was recently appointed to his SVP role and is reportedly “cleaning house.”

Brown is the second top sales executive to depart Groupon this week. Jayna Cooke’s departure was made known three days ago; she was one of the company’s top salespeople who led the charge on major corporate accounts like Gap.

“Under Lee’s management, the team has secured a number of key customers, and I’d like to personally thank Lee for his contributions and wish him the best in his next opportunity,” Raman wrote.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.