Biden was briefed that another terror attack in Kabul is ‘likely’ following bombing that killed 13 US service members

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Afghanistan in the East Room of the White House on August 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. At least 12 American service members were killed on Thursday by suicide bomb attacks near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

President Biden was briefed that another terror attack in Kabul is “likely” following Thursday’s deadly blast.

A suicide bomber with ISIS-K set off an explosion that killed 13 US service members and at least 169 Afghans, per AP.

The mission’s next few days “will be the most dangerous period to date,” the White House warned.

President Joe Biden was briefed on Friday that another terrorist attack in Kabul is “likely” and the last few days of the withdrawal will be “the most dangerous yet,” according to the White House.

This comes a day after a blast outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport killed 13 US service members and over a hundred civilians, the White House said. Thursday’s explosion, which was committed by ISIS-K, Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate, also injured over a dozen US service members and hundreds of Afghans, the Pentagon confirmed.

The civilian death toll from the attack, which the Pentagon says was carried out by a single suicide bomber, rose to over 200 on Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The US is staring down an August 31 deadline to withdraw its military presence from Afghanistan, which has been taking over by the Taliban, and evacuate as many people as possible amid increasing dangerous conditions.

US Marine Corps General Kenneth McKenzie of the US Central Command also warned of imminent attacks and a longer-term resurgence of terror in the region in a Thursday Pentagon press briefing.

“The threat from ISIS is extremely real,” McKenzie told reporters. “We believe it is their desire to continue those attacks, and we expect those attacks to continue.”

In a Thursday evening speech, Biden made a vow of retribution to the terrorists responsible for the attack. The US will “hunt you down and make you pay,” he said.