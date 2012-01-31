Another Technical Chart That Looks Exactly Like The Crash Of 2008

It’s technical analysis Monday here at Business Insider.



Early this morning we discussed the “Golden Cross” that’s about to appear in the S&P 500.

Then we followed that up with a Chart Of The Day showing what looks like the mother of all head and shoulders patterns.

Anyway, the reader who sent us that chart has sent us a follow-up looking at the Consumer Staples ETF now vs. 2008.

Make what you will of it. There is some similarity.

