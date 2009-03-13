Another Tech Exec Busted For Lying On His Corporate Bio

Ex-con turned private investigator-slash-pastor Barry Minkow has made something of a cottage industry out of making sure executives really have all the degress they claim on their corporate bio.
Barry’s investigations include:
- Former Broadcom (BRCM) SVP Vahid Manian, fired for claiming an MBA while not graduating from college.
- Microsemi CEO James Peterson, never graduated Brigham Young
- MGM Mirage CEO Terry Lanni, never got that MBA from USC
The latest to turn up is Marchex (MCHX) COO Peter Christothoulou, who claimed a BA in Economics from the University of Washington, but never graduated.
Still no word if Marchex considers that a firing offence. The Seattle Times notes Peter’s bio has been edited, but the original bio boasting of a college degree is still available in Google cache.
