Another Tech Exec Busted For Lying On His Corporate Bio

Eric Krangel
Ex-con turned private investigator-slash-pastor Barry Minkow has made something of a cottage industry out of making sure executives really have all the degress they claim on their corporate bio.

Barry’s investigations include:

  • Former Broadcom (BRCM) SVP Vahid Manian, fired for claiming an MBA while not graduating from college.
  • Microsemi CEO James Peterson, never graduated Brigham Young
  • MGM Mirage CEO Terry Lanni, never got that MBA from USC

The latest to turn up is Marchex (MCHX) COO Peter Christothoulou, who claimed a BA in Economics from the University of Washington, but never graduated.

Still no word if Marchex considers that a firing offence. The Seattle Times notes Peter’s bio has been edited, but the original bio boasting of a college degree is still available in Google cache.

