Another Tech Exec Busted For Lying On His Corporate Bio

Ex-con turned private investigator-slash-pastor Barry Minkow has made something of a cottage industry out of making sure executives really have all the degress they claim on their corporate bio.

Barry’s investigations include:

Former Broadcom (BRCM) SVP Vahid Manian, fired for claiming an MBA while not graduating from college.

Microsemi CEO James Peterson, never graduated Brigham Young

MGM Mirage CEO Terry Lanni, never got that MBA from USC

The latest to turn up is Marchex (MCHX) COO Peter Christothoulou, who claimed a BA in Economics from the University of Washington, but never graduated.

Still no word if Marchex considers that a firing offence. The Seattle Times notes Peter’s bio has been edited, but the original bio boasting of a college degree is still available in Google cache.

