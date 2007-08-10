Another Take-Two Game You Won't See Soon

UK video game trade pub MCV reports that Rockstar, the Take-Two unit that couldn’t ship Grand Theft Auto IV in time for the holidays, has lodged an official appeal to overturn the British ban on its Manhunt 2 title (Take-Two isn’t even trying to sell the game in the U.S. right now because of an “Adults Only” rating). Authorities there are preventing Rockstar from selling the game because of ‘unremitting bleakness and callousness of tone’. Take-Two’s shares are little less bleak, rebounding a dollar or so after dropping below $14 last week, when it announced its GTA foul-up.
MCV via Next Generation
