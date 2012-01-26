Another Super-Bullish Sign For The Economy And Obama

If you missed it, you should check out this poll from WSJ/NBC regarding people’s view on the economy and Obama.



It’s just a fact: Optimism is rising, and along with it, Obama’s approval is going up.

This is the key question.

As you can see, Obama’s relative Approval/Disapproval is one of his best in nearly a year.

What’s interesting is that his worst marks on the economy were in August of last year.

This chart of the S&P 500 explains why.

Photo: Bloomberg

As for questions about the economy itself, people haven’t been this hopeful since last January.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.