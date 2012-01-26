Another Super-Bullish Sign For The Economy And Obama

If you missed it, you should check out this poll from WSJ/NBC regarding people’s view on the economy and Obama.
It’s just a fact: Optimism is rising, and along with it, Obama’s approval is going up.
This is the key question.
As you can see, Obama’s relative Approval/Disapproval is one of his best in nearly a year.
What’s interesting is that his worst marks on the economy were in August of last year.
This chart of the S&P 500 explains why.
Photo: Bloomberg
As for questions about the economy itself, people haven’t been this hopeful since last January.
