Another Suitor, This Time Private Equity, Has Emerged For The Ten Network

The US private equity firm Saban Capital Group has emerged as the latest suit for the troubled Ten Network.
The Australian Financial Review says it’s understood the Los Angeles-based media and communications industries specialist Saban has met with the management of the free-to-air network.
Foxtel and the giant US media group Discovery Communications are also looking at a bid, at least for part of Ten.
The TV network has appointed Citi as a strategic advisor.
Ten’s shareholders include some of Australia’s wealthiest, including mining billionaire Gina Rinehart who has stepped down from the board of directors at Ten but maintains her 10% holding in the company.
Others include casino operator James Packer, media player Lachlan Murdoch and television industry pioneer Bruce Gordon.
Ten’s shares are up around 25% since the reports of a possible takeover emerged. The shares are trading at $0.265.
Ten lost $168.3 million in the year to the end of August.
