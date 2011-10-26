Another Study Shows Business Owner Pessimism

Another study suggests that small business owners are not ready to call this recession over.

Results released yesterday from the State of Small Business Report from the Pepperdine Private Capital Markets Project (PPCMP) shows business owner confidence has dropped 34% from Spring 2011 to Fall 2011.

Looking ahead business owners have similar pessimism about the overall economy with just 29% expecting an improvement in business conditions over the next twelve months.

A hint of possible good news is that 44% of the 10,637 privately-held businesses that responded to the survey report they plan to hire additional staff in the next six months.

This possible good news is somewhat tempered when you dig a bit deeper into the results of this study. Small businesses said the top reasons preventing them from hiring new employees are based on recessionary conditions, with 49% of respondents cited economic uncertainty and 30% said weak consumer demand.

Government policy also played a roll with 23% identified government regulations and taxes as their reason not to hire.

Only 22% listed access to capital as the reason they are not able to hire.



