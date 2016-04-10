Another ’Stop the mosques' banner has been hung at an AFL match

The Women’s AFL match between the West Coast Eagles and the Fremantle Dockers on April 9. Photo: Paul Kane/Getty Images.

Four people have been evicted from an AFL match in Perth following the appearance of another “Stop the mosques” banner during Saturday night’s game between the West Coast Eagles and Fremantle Dockers.

The anti-Muslim banner was displayed briefly during the half-time break at the Domain Stadium before security intervened and removed it.

Far-right group the United Patriots Front claimed to be behind the banner responding to media coverage on Facebook saying: “Yawn. What race is a Mosque? What race is Islam?”

“The group were immediately evicted by security staff once it attempted to display an offensive banner,” wrote AFL spokesman Patrick Keane on Twitter.

He also noted that “the views do not represent our game” in any way.

Those evicted were subsequently led away by police and issued with banning notices.

“We will be working with police and the AFL to ban these people from returning to Domain Stadium,” said WAFC acting chief executive Gavin Taylor.

“This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

It is the second time an anti-Muslim banner has been displayed at and AFL event in the past month after another “Go Pies! Stop the Mosques” banner was hung at last week’s match between Collingwood and Richmond on April 1.

