The Three New Startups Emerging From The Ruins Of MySpace

A lot of top talent is quitting MySpace these days.

Where are they going?

For one thing, they’re founding new companies.

Ex-MySpacers have founded three startups over the past year:

Former GM International of MySpace Travis Katz is working with former Yahoo Ori Zaltzman to launch a new startup, TechCrunch reported today. No details are available yet.

Last May, top execs Amit Kapur, Steve Pearman, and Jim Benedetto left the company to start Gravity. Gravity is an attempt to reimagine message boards.

Earlier this month, ex-CEO and founder Chris DeWolfe raised over $20 million to start a social games acquisition spree with his company, now called MindJolt.

Here’s a strange video from Gravity that explains what they’re up to. Sort of:



