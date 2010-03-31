The Three New Startups Emerging From The Ruins Of MySpace

A lot of top talent is quitting MySpace these days.
Where are they going?
For one thing, they’re founding new companies.
Ex-MySpacers have founded three startups over the past year:
- Former GM International of MySpace Travis Katz is working with former Yahoo Ori Zaltzman to launch a new startup, TechCrunch reported today. No details are available yet.
- Last May, top execs Amit Kapur, Steve Pearman, and Jim Benedetto left the company to start Gravity. Gravity is an attempt to reimagine message boards.
- Earlier this month, ex-CEO and founder Chris DeWolfe raised over $20 million to start a social games acquisition spree with his company, now called MindJolt.
Here’s a strange video from Gravity that explains what they’re up to. Sort of:
