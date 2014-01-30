Everyone Was Listening To This Stevie Wonder Song On Spotify After The Grammys

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images Stevie Wonder’s ‘Another Star’ saw a huge spike of streams on Spotify after the Grammys.

Daft Punk and Lorde were the big winners at the Grammys Sunday evening, but the big song everyone was listening to after the awards’ show was one from Stevie Wonder.

Spotify tracked songs streamed from Sunday to Monday and found streams of Wonder’s “Another Star” saw a 635% increase in the US, according to data shared with Business Insider.

Wonder performed the 1977 song with Record of the Year winners Daft Punk during the ceremony.

Daft Punk songs also saw saw an increase of 205% plays, according to the streaming service.

Other songs that had the biggest spikes in streams included Beyoncé’s “Drunk in Love” (52% increase) after her opening performance, Chicago’s “Does Anybody Know What Time It Is?” (150%) that was performed by Robin Thicke, and Metallica’s “One” (125%) they performed with Lang Lang.

Here are artists who Spotify saw an increase in streaming activity for in that time frame. Most surprising is that a lot of people listened to Taylor Swift despite her heading out with any Grammy wins and that Kacey Musgraves — the country singer who beat out Swift for two awards — doesn’t make the cut below.

Paul McCartney: 126% Kendrick Lamar: 99% Taylor Swift: 67% Macklemore: 65% Metallica: 63% Keith Urban: 60% Pharrell: 54% Lorde: 46% Imagine Dragons: 37% Madonna: 28% Katy Perry: 25% Robin Thicke: 26%

Check out the Grammy performance of “Another Star” below:

