Are We Heading Into Another Soft Patch?

Daily State of the Markets

Friday Morning – April 15, 2011

Good morning. Just about a year ago, the stock market was on a roll and it appeared that the improvement in the economy was actually occurring ahead of schedule. And on April 23rd, the Dow set another high for the then one-year old bull market. But then the problems started. There was the European debt crisis, the “flash crash,” and ultimately, fears of a double-dip recession. But after a great deal of consternation, an awful lot of volatility, and a fair amount of fear mongering, stock market investors finally came to the realisation that the economy wasn’t doomed and had merely encountered a soft patch – I.E. a short period of modest economic slowdown.

In fact, it was this “soft patch” in the economy that caused one Ben Bernanke to decide to err on the side of caution and to spend another trillion dollars or so on government bonds. Bernanke knew that if the economy did slip back into recession, the country ran the risk of entering a deflationary spiral, which once started, is awfully hard to stop. Thus, Bernanke & Co. went on a mission to push prices of everything they could think of higher. In short, the goal was to avoid deflation by putting a little inflation into the system. Better known as QE2, this program was designed to make darned sure that the soft patch ended as quickly as humanly possible.

It turns out that the plan worked like a charm. The soft patch ended in short order and “a little inflation” is exactly what we got as stocks, bond prices, commodities, and even some areas of real estate all rose. And all are higher now than they were at the end of last summer.

But the funny thing about “a little inflation” is it is tough to contain once it gets started. And while Bernanke’s plan did appear to solve last summer’s problems, it now looks like that solution may be leading us to this summer’s potential problems – another soft patch.

To hear the bears tell it, the recent rise in commodities in general and oil in particular is starting to have an impact on corporate profits as well as the psyche and discretionary spending of consumers. Our furry friends also contend that this time the soft patch, which may or may not be starting to occur, won’t be so easy to fix. After all, it looks as if the Fed is out of bullets and the government is out of political will to do any additional propping up of the economy.

So, while there has yet to be any concrete evidence that the economy is actually losing steam right now, with lots of people talking about another soft patch, we will want to pay particularly close attention to the upcoming data such as the ISM reports, the jobs numbers, and the commentary from corporations when they report earnings. Because, in short, if it begins to look like the economy is indeed starting to slow – even a little – I’d be willing to bet dollars to doughnuts that the next pullback could be a little nastier than what we’ve seen over the past couple of weeks.

Turning to this morning… Disappointing earnings out of Google and Bank of America, another downgrade of Ireland, and an increase in China’s CPI has traders in a defensive mood at the moment.

On the Economic front… The Consumer Price Index for March rose by +0.5%, which was in line with the consensus for +0.5% and also February’s reading of +0.5%. When you strip out food and energy, the so-called Core CPI came in with a gain of +0.1%, which was below expectations for +0.2% but in line with February’s +0.2%.

Next up, the Empire Manufacturing Index (designed to indicate the state of the manufacturing sector in the New York region) for April was reported at 21.7, which was above the consensus expectations for a reading of 15.98.

Thought for the day: Best of luck on this Friday and be sure to enjoy the weekend!

Pre-Game Indicators

Here are the Pre-Market indicators we review each morning before the opening bell…



Major Foreign Markets:

o Australia: -0.67%

o Shanghai: +0.27%

o Hong Kong: -0.02%

o Japan: -0.65%

o France: -0.28%

o Germany: +0.45%

o London: +0.21%

Crude Oil Futures: -$0.49 (May contract) to $107.62Gold: +$4.80 to $1477.20

Dollar: higher against the Yen and Euro, lower vs. Pound

10-Year Bond Yield: Currently trading at 3.460%

Stocks Futures Ahead of Open in U.S. (relative to fair value):

o S&P 500: -0.32

o Dow Jones Industrial Average: -7

o NASDAQ Composite: -10.70



Wall Street Research Summary

Upgrades:

Alcatel-Lucent (ALU) – Added to Preferred Tech at BAC/ML

Logitech (LOGI) – Added to Preferred Tech at BAC/ML

Rosetta Resources (ROSE) – Canaccord Genuity

Archer Daniels (ADM) – Estimates and target increased at Citi

SK Telecom (SKM) – Credit Suisse

C.H. Robinson (CHRW) – Deutsche Bank

Silgan Holdings (SLGN) – Deutsche Bank

Harley Davidson (HOG) – Goldman Sachs

FirstEnergy (FE) – Jefferies

Corning (GLW) – Mentioned positively at Oppenheimer

Rhino Resources (RNO) – RBC Capital

CONSOL Energy (CNX) – RBC Capital

Fifth Third (FITB) – RW Baird

Buckeye Partners (BPL) – UBS



Downgrades:



Cisco Systems (CSCO) – Auriga

Google (GOOG) – Citi, Target cut at Oppenheimer

China Mobile (CHL) – Credit Suisse

Dr. Pepper Snapple (DPS) – Deutsche Bank

Wausau Paper (WPP) – Deutsche Bank

Urban Outfitters (URBN) – Jefferies

MasterCard (MA) – Susquehanna

Long positions in stocks mentioned: none

For more “top stock” portfolios and research, visit TopStockPortfolios.com

The opinions and forecasts expressed herein are those of Mr. David Moenning and may not actually come to pass. Mr. Moenning’s opinions and viewpoints regarding the future of the markets should not be construed as recommendations. The analysis and information in this report and on our website is for informational purposes only. No part of the material presented in this report or on our websites is intended as an investment recommendation or investment advice. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed nor any Portfolio constitutes a solicitation to purchase or sell securities or any investment program. The opinions and forecasts expressed are those of the editors of TopStockPortfolios and may not actually come to pass. The opinions and viewpoints regarding the future of the markets should not be construed as recommendations of any specific security nor specific investment advice. Stocks should always consult an investment professional before making any investment.

Any investment decisions must in all cases be made by the reader or by his or her investment adviser. Do NOT ever purchase any security without doing sufficient research. There is no guarantee that the investment objectives outlined will actually come to pass. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Neither the editor, employees, nor any of their affiliates shall have any liability for any loss sustained by anyone who has relied on the information provided.

The analysis provided is based on both technical and fundamental research and is provided “as is” without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

The information contained in this report is provided by Ridge Publishing Co. Inc. (Ridge). One of the principals of Ridge, Mr. David Moenning, is also President and majority shareholder of Heritage Capital Management, Inc. (HCM) a Chicago-based money management firm. HCM is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser. HCM also serves as a sub-advisor to other investment advisory firms. Ridge is a publisher and has not registered as an investment adviser. Neither HCM nor Ridge is registered as a broker-dealer.

Employees and affiliates of HCM and Ridge may at times have positions in the securities referred to and may make purchases or sales of these securities while publications are in circulation. Editors will indicate whether they or HCM has a position in stocks or other securities mentioned in any publication. The disclosures will be accurate as of the time of publication and may change thereafter without notice.

Investments in equities carry an inherent element of risk including the potential for significant loss of principal. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

