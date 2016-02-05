Another snowstorm has hit the East Coast, but airports aren't yet reporting major delays

Screenshot via Flightradar24.com Air traffic on the East Coast was running on time.

Just weeks after the US East Cost was slammed by a massive winter storm, another wave of snow has swept into the region.

On Friday, snow was steadily falling throughout the New York and New Jersey region and in other cities up and down the East Coast, but for the most part, airports were operating without major delays, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

We’re keeping track of the storm and its impact on transportation, so check back for updates.

The forecast is for a significantly less severe storm than we got with Jonas, which dumped a near-record amount of snow in the NY-NJ region.

NOW WATCH: The surprising things that cost more than gas right now



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.