Another Small Crack In Windows' armour: Popular 'Steam' Gaming Platform Coming To Mac

Microsoft’s Windows operating system is losing another exclusive: Software maker Valve says it will bring its popular Steam gaming platform to Apple’s Mac, Macworld’s David Chartier reports:



In a press release Monday, Valve announced that Steam, its “Source” gaming engine, and a number of its most popular titles will be available on the Mac in April. Selections from Valve’s library that will be available at launch include Left 4 Dead 2, Team Fortress 2, Counter-Strike, Portal, and the Half Life series.

Valve also announced that game licenses can transgress platforms, so any game that you purchased for the PC will also work once it comes to the Mac, with no additional fee.

Valve said its partners are “delivering over a thousand games to 25 million Steam clients,” and “are very excited about adding support for the Mac.”

Obviously this move itself is not hugely dangerous to Microsoft’s Windows cash cow, but the more stuff that becomes available for Mac — including Microsoft’s own Outlook app — the easier it is for individuals to purchase a Mac instead of sticking with a PC. Long term, that trend can only be good for Apple and bad for Microsoft, whose Windows has maintained a huge majority of the PC market for a long time.

