Another Slick Looking Electric Car That You Won't Own

Here for your viewing pleasure is the Spyder by Brusa Elektronik, a sporty little electric car, brought to our attention by Wired’s Autotopia.



Details: It has two 100 kilowatt electric motors, each driving a rear wheel. 270 horsepower, 0 to 60 in 5 seconds. The electronics are under the hood. It’s super efficient, “For 100 km is said to be below 15kWh, less than the equivalent of 1.5 litres of gasoline.”

Of course there’s no word on when if or how this might see production. For now it’s just a dream, but if nothing else, hopefully there’s some killer technology in there for either Brusa or another company to further develop.

