From 9 to 5 Mac: A UK reader writes in to say that Steve Jobs has replied to his email regarding Picasa Albums on the iPad.



Instead of just telling him that Apple (obviously) wouldn’t support Google’s Picasa library format, Jobs told him that iPhoto had “much better Faces and Places features” than Picasa.

