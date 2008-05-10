Awful Idea Of The Day: A Virtual Graveyard

Last week we reported that Monster.com founder Jeff Taylor wants to build a central website for obits. That’s great, but isn’t that rather old fashioned? Why not take advantage of all the web has to offer? Why not create a virtual graveyard?



That’s what Cherishedlives.com does. And boy, is it as creepy and chintzy as it sounds.

A sedate and synthetic-sounding voice welcomes you to the site. From there you can enter a gate which takes you into a virtual office, where Olivia (see right) asks how she can help.

Well, by getting us away from this site, for starters. But if you press on, you can tour the virtual cemetery, where you can see a plot and a headstone reserved for your beloved (or maybe someone you hate).

Still with us? OK, then: Upon arrival at the headstone, you get a page that memorializes the deceased. Oddly, that page is exactly like a MySpace profile (see picture below.) Price for all this? A mere $49.95, plus a $5.99 yearly maintenance fee. Cost of a MySpace profile? Free.

