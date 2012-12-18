Another Sign That Scoring Is Out Of Control In The NFL

The Seahawks 50-17 win over the Bills this weekend appeared to be just another blowout in a weekend full of lopsided wins. However, it was their second-consecutive game scoring 50 points, making the Seahawks just the third team in NFL history to accomplish the feat, and the first since 1950.



But more importantly, it was the seventh 50-point game seen in the NFL this season. There were just four such games in the previous three seasons combined. In fact, since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, the NFL was averaging just 2.0 games per season in which a team scored 50 points…

Data via Pro-Football-Reference.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.