Another Sign Romney Believes He Has Wrapped Up The Nomination: He Is Defending TARP

Well, now we know the nominating process is officially over.



According to LA Times reporter Mike Memoli, Romney is now comfortable enough to praise TARP:

Romney went on to say, “I think they were right. I know some people disagree with me…” acknowledging that there are plenty of conservative Republicans who still think TARP was a waste.

Romney’s position on TARP is well-known and long-held, but his sudden willingness to bring it up is an obvious sign that he is not worried about attacks coming from his right anymore.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.