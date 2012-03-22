Another Sign Romney Believes He Has Wrapped Up The Nomination: He Is Defending TARP

Michael Brendan Dougherty

Well, now we know the nominating process is officially over. 

According to LA Times reporter Mike Memoli, Romney is now comfortable enough to praise TARP:

Mike Memoli Romney Tweet

Romney went on to say, “I think they were right. I know some people disagree with me…” acknowledging that there are plenty of conservative Republicans who still think TARP was a waste. 

Romney’s position on TARP is well-known and long-held, but his sudden willingness to bring it up is an obvious sign that he is not worried about attacks coming from his right anymore. 

