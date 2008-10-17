Another Sign Of Absolute Panic: Hipster Website Discusses Mortgage Crisis

These days the signals thrown off about market sentiment are not coming from shoe shine boys. They’re coming from websites. Today we discovered that StreetCarnage.com, a website founded by Gavin McInnes (who was the brains and guts behind the legendary hipster bible, Vice Magazine), is debating the causes of the mortgage meltdown and financial crisis. They’ve got some pretty provocative ideas about what caused the crisis.



“However, the biggest arseholes, in all this, are the politicians who started it,” StreetCarnage says. “They meddled in the free market, enforced some kind of communist ideal, and now we’re being taxed to the hilt to justify it. Isn’t that what ended Russia?”

But go read the whole thing. Clearly we’re in full public panic mode.

