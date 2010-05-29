Another Sign Of A Sharp Deflationary Downturn, Courtesy Of The Tech World

The tech world is always in deflation mode (thing get cheaper all the time) though certain components do fluctuate upwards with supply and demand.



So it’s with interest that we see that along with just about every other commodity in the world over the last month, DRAM (memory chips) prices seem to have taken a hard tumble, according to DRAMeXchange.com.

Here’s the DRAM index from late last year.

Photo: Dramexchange.com

And here’s today’s trading:

Photo: Dramexchange.com

