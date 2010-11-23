Another Sign Asia's Inflation Problem Is Out Of Control

Paper Money have another fantastic chart, detailing the epic rise in real estate prices in Hong Kong.



This continued rise is a further example of a government unable to control inflation in the country and its more independent territories.

The Hong Kong government just put new rules in place today to combat rising prices, including raising down payments.

From Paper Money (click through for a larger, interactive version):

Photo: Paper Money

