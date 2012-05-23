Another Shoe Is Going To Drop In This Big Facebook IPO Mess

File this one under “stay tuned,” but full-time venture capitalist, and part time blogger Michael Arrington says we’re going to hear another piece of big news related to the Morgan Stanley-Facebook IPO.



He is rather ominous about what it could be, though:

The whole Morgan Stanley mess isn’t over yet, either. There’s another very big part of the story that I’ve heard whispered at TC Disrupt that hasn’t broken yet. I may track that down tomorrow after the conference if it’s still unpublished.

I refer back to my Facebook IPO Spin article, which in hindsight looks 100% right. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Reuters reporters get subpoenaed at some point as lawmakers try to find out more about their sources.

