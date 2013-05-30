10 Hilarious Twitter Reactions To The Second Sandwich Thrown At Julia Gillard

Business Insider

Photo:

Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard has had another sandwich thrown at her during a visit to a school in Canberra.

It follows a similar incident earlier this month which resulted in a student being suspended from a Brisbane school.

This time most people are seeing the humour in it.

News.com.au reports the sandwich was a salami sandwich on white bread, and was not toasted.

Asked about the incident the PM said whoever threw the sandwich must have thought she hungry.

Australian Twitter users have been enjoying the incident.

https://twitter.com/AxeCo2Tax/status/339929862028529666




https://twitter.com/CanberraMemes/status/339924002116075521






Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.