10 Hilarious Twitter Reactions To The Second Sandwich Thrown At Julia Gillard

Photo:

Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard has had another sandwich thrown at her during a visit to a school in Canberra.

It follows a similar incident earlier this month which resulted in a student being suspended from a Brisbane school.

This time most people are seeing the humour in it.

News.com.au reports the sandwich was a salami sandwich on white bread, and was not toasted.

Asked about the incident the PM said whoever threw the sandwich must have thought she hungry.

Australian Twitter users have been enjoying the incident.

https://twitter.com/AxeCo2Tax/status/339929862028529666



PM Gillard on another sandwich being thrown at her: "Must have thought I was hungry." @abcnews — Karen Barlow (@KJBar) May 30, 2013





I had the chance to throw my sandwich at Julia Gillard about 8 or 9 years ago but I chose to eat it instead. #shouldhavethrownit — Ash Bolt (@AshBolt) May 30, 2013





Another sandwich thrown at Gillard. I'd like to see these boys have the balls to throw one at Abbott http://t.co/P1tjdw4pGJ — ????Mel Thomas???? (@photogramel) May 30, 2013





https://twitter.com/CanberraMemes/status/339924002116075521



Prime Minister Julia Gillard can now adopt the sandwich as her @GameOfThrones sigil. #auspol #GOT — Erik Surjan (@planet_erik) May 30, 2013





At least Bush got a shoe. All Aussie PM Julia Gillard gets is a sandwich http://t.co/GtTfYt4sZg — Brendon Lee (@BrendonWLee) May 30, 2013





It could've been worse. Imagine a tuna sandwich! RT @perthnow: White-bread salami sandwich thrown at PM: http://t.co/BJ9Th1K2mN #auspol — erienne lette (@eriennelette) May 30, 2013





Sandwich Gate 2.0 – The Salami-inghttp://t.co/nIMOIfIzSP — The Project (@theprojecttv) May 30, 2013





The inability for our youth to accurately throw speaks volumes as to why we now suck at cricket http://t.co/pcU1NP0YX9 #auspol — Johnny Worthington (@jworthington) May 30, 2013





Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.