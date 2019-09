Intel reported strong results, a good outlook and expanding marings. The stock is up 5%.



This follows a good number from Dell, so tech bulls are emboldened. Indices are all up, but the NASDAQ is leading the way, up over 1.1%

Oil and gold are up while treasuries are down. Dollar is generally weakening.

