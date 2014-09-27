Another Round Of Nude Celebrity Photo Leaks Hits The Internet

Yet another round of presumably nude photos of celebrities has hit the internet, according to The Daily Beast. This time, the targets include supermodel Cara Delevingne, actress Anna Kendrick, and once again Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence.

The Daily Beast says links to the photos showed up again on 4chan and Reddit. They say that in all the pictures of Anna Kendrick (87 of them) she is clothed, but the shots appear to be taken privately in revealing outfits.

They also note that 55 new images of Jennifer Lawrence have surfaced.

And that’s not where the list ends. It reportedly also includes Olympic athlete Misty May-Treanor, soap opera star Alexandra Chando, Brook Burns, Kelli Garner, Lauren O’Neil, and Briana Evigan of the Step Up Movies.

The story of course comes back to security in the cloud, and on the heels of the report that Apple may have known about a vulnerability in iCloud about six months before the hacking scandal. That’s according to The Daily Dot.

Apple has said its made an effort to bolster security following the first big round of leaks on these same websites.

