Another Round Of iCloud Nudes Hits Reddit, Including Rihanna, Kim Kardashian And Jennifer Lawrence (Again)

It seems the case of the celebrity nude photo hack is far from over, as TMZ reports that earlier this weekend a slew of brand new nude photos of Jennifer Lawrence and Kim Kardashian appeared on Reddit boards.

Last month, tons of celebrities were hacked and their NSFW photos appeared online.

Gawker reports,

Though some of the photos were quickly removed from the message boards thanks to Reddit’s newly hardened stance and 4chan’s new policy on copyright infringement, as of Saturday evening the new set of leaked photos was still easily accessible via the subreddit /r/celebnsfw, where the crowd that turned nude leak central /r/TheFappening into a viral success has gathered to coordinate and post Imgur galleries of the new leaks. (The images are also easily findable on Twitter, where users have been posting them throughout the day.)

All of the celebrities included in this round of hacking also appeared on the “Master List” of celebrities whose photos had been hacked last month.

How did the hacking happen? Business Insider’s James Cook took a stab at this question a few weeks ago, giving lots of different possibilities:

The original leaker behind the celebrity photos claimed that they accessed the images using the iCloud accounts of various celebrities. It’s unlikely that someone has broken into Apple’s iCloud service. Instead the photos most likely emerged due to a type of hacking known as “social engineering.” This exploit works by learning which online services your target uses, and then compiling as much data on them as possible before using that data to either spoof access, or to simply use their email address and a guessed password to log in to their account.

