Another Round Of Facebook Backlash

The new meme for Facebook sceptics: Sure, the site is great and fast-growing, and congrats to Mark Zuckerberg and company, but it’s not a revolution. It’s a high-falutin messaging service — or worse, a dumb pipe.



“It’s much more of a utility-based communication site” says, Mike Barrett, head of ad sales for MySpace and News Corp.’s other web properties, in our Q&A earlier this week. Of course, you say — Barrett’s competing with Facebook for marketing dollars. Obviously he’s going to say that.

But check out Pandora founder Tim Westergren, who finally added a Facebook app for his music streaming service: “People email and reach out to each other through it. That’s just telecommunications, really. Facebook is a telco.”

Them’s fighting word for a lot of the Web 2.0 crowd, particularly those feverishly designing Facebook apps. But as Westergren points out in a brief interview with Fortune, the jury’s still out about the value of Facebook apps for their creators, particularly those who already have established Web businesses. That seems to be the case here: We’re already Pandora fans and tried out the Facebook app, but haven’t found any reason to use it again.

A sceptical Pandora launches Facebook app

