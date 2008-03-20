Another Research Firm Drops Online Ad Estimate

How does the online ad market look today versus four months ago? About 6% worse, according to eMarketer, which is cutting its estimate for 2008 online ad spend to $25.9 billion, down from its November estimate of $27.5 billion. That means that instead of the 28.5% jump from 2007’s $21.4 million, eMarketer is now predicting a 22.7% increase. That’s still a big leap compared to the overall ad market, expected to grow 3.3% to 4%, according to Bear Stearns. eMarketer isn’t the first to revisit some of the more bullish predictions from last fall, and we don’t imagine they’ll be the last.



